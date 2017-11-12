Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

Rosie O’Donnell Revisits Her Battles With Trump in the Wake of #MeToo

The SMILF star opens up about shooting her first dramatic sex scene and shares her thoughts on our current political moment.

25 mins ago

Why a Short Story About a Terrible Date Went Viral

The New Yorker’s “Cat Person” shows how complicated bad sex really is.

1:28 p.m.

Alert Angela Bassett: We’re Getting a New Tina Turner Memoir

It’ll delve into her remarriage and will disclose a previous battle with a “life-threatening illness.”

1:23 p.m.

That SNL Pizza Sketch Was Funny As Hell

Late Saturday night, Preet Bharara and I were doing the same thing: tweeting about Saturday Night Live.

1:19 p.m.

Defining the Decade in Pop

In an effort to be everything to everybody, big singles are marching toward “pop centrism.”

1:00 p.m.

The Star Wars Prequels Should Have Fewer Human-Sized Aliens

A hot, science-based take.

12:56 p.m.

3 Big Ways The Grand Tour Went Back to Its Top Gear Roots for Season Two

It’s got some quintessentially classic Top Gear stylings.

12:06 p.m.

Tom Colicchio: ‘No One Should Be Surprised’ About Mario Batali Allegations

The star chef says Batali’s misconduct was well-documented.

12:00 p.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A quick recap of The Force Awakens, topic by topic.

12:00 p.m.

The 4 Things That Helped Gary Oldman Disappear Into Winston Churchill

Here are the keys to Oldman’s acclaimed performance in Darkest Hour. (One of them is a piece of furniture.)

11:41 a.m.

Food Network Halts Production on Molto Mario Reboot

Following allegations of sexual harassment against the chef.

10:49 a.m.

The 10 Best TV Episodes of 2017

From Twin Peaks and The Leftovers to BoJack Horseman and Girls.

10:33 a.m.

Kevin Bacon Wants to Return to Will & Grace

“They gotta get me back there. I don’t know what’s stopping them.”

10:24 a.m.

The Surprises and Snubs of the 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

No Jordan Peele or Julia Louis-Dreyfus? If you say so, Globes.

9:00 a.m.

How The Phantom Menace’s Epic Lightsaber Fight Came Together

It involved fighting backwards.

8:57 a.m.

The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Once Bitten

A bloody end to Negan and the Saviors is finally in sight.

8:38 a.m.

The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Big Little Lies! Master of None! Feud

8:34 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Here Comes the Bride

Kenya marries a cardboard cutout.

2:05 a.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Keeps You Guessing About Atlanta’s Season Two Return Date

At least we know Atlanta is coming back for season two at some point. No one can take that away from us.

Yesterday at 11:27 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Apologizes for Kicking Photographer in Face

Photographer Chelsea Lauren was shooting the band’s set at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas when the incident occurred.