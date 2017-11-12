Latest News from Vulture

12:06 p.m.

Tom Colicchio: ‘No One Should Be Surprised’ About Mario Batali Allegations

The star chef says Batali’s misconduct was well-documented.

12:00 p.m.

What You Need to Know Before Seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A quick recap of The Force Awakens, topic by topic.

12:00 p.m.

The 4 Things That Helped Gary Oldman Disappear Into Winston Churchill

Here are the keys to Oldman’s acclaimed performance in Darkest Hour. (One of them is a piece of furniture.)

11:41 a.m.

Food Network Halts Production on Molto Mario Reboot

Following allegations of sexual harassment against the chef.

10:49 a.m.

The 10 Best TV Episodes of 2017

From Twin Peaks and The Leftovers to BoJack Horseman and Girls.

10:33 a.m.

Kevin Bacon Wants to Return to Will & Grace

“They gotta get me back there. I don’t know what’s stopping them.”

10:24 a.m.

The Surprises and Snubs of the 2018 Golden Globe Nominations

No Jordan Peele or Julia Louis-Dreyfus? If you say so, Globes.

9:00 a.m.

How The Phantom Menace’s Epic Lightsaber Fight Came Together

It involved fighting backwards.

8:57 a.m.

The Walking Dead Midseason Finale Recap: Once Bitten

A bloody end to Negan and the Saviors is finally in sight.

8:38 a.m.

The 2018 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here

Big Little Lies! Master of None! Feud

8:34 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Here Comes the Bride

Kenya marries a cardboard cutout.

2:05 a.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Keeps You Guessing About Atlanta’s Season Two Return Date

At least we know Atlanta is coming back for season two at some point. No one can take that away from us.

Yesterday at 11:27 p.m.

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme Apologizes for Kicking Photographer in Face

Photographer Chelsea Lauren was shooting the band’s set at KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas when the incident occurred.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Search Party Recap: Those Hipster Kids Did It!

Detective Joy is terribly close to cracking this case.

Yesterday at 10:04 p.m.

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Invite Bullying Victim to Infinity War Premiere

Mark Hamill (and many, many others) also offered their support after an anti-bullying video posted by the boy’s mother went viral.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Miguel Has Figured Out How to Be a Sex Symbol in 2017

The R&B singer explores life beyond hook-up anthems.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Alexander Payne Is Supersizing His Artistic Ambitions With a Very Tiny Comedy

With Downsizing, the director mines the comedy in the microscopic.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Outlander Family Tree: A Complete Guide to the Major Characters

A Who’s Who of the Frasers, the MacKenzies, and the Randalls.

Yesterday at 8:56 p.m.

Outlander’s Lotte Verbeek on that Bloody Season Finale

“She’s batshit crazy, but she’s not a witch.”

Yesterday at 8:55 p.m.

What to Expect in Outlander Season 4, According to Diana Gabaldon’s Books

The Droughtlander is real, people!