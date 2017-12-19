MoMA Is Screening Twin Peaks: The Return for Free

Photo: Suzanne Tenner/SHOWTIME

No matter where you fall on the whole “Is Twin Peaks: The Return a TV show or a movie?” debate, New York’s Museum of Modern Art knows one thing’s for certain: It’s art, baby! Vulture can exclusively report that the MoMA will screen the entire season of The Return over the course of three days in early January, as part of the museum’s annual series on “the year’s finest films.”

Yes, films. When asked how MoMA classifies The Return, curator Rajendra Roy said, “David Lynch’s latest Twin Peaks season is simply unclassifiable: something totally and spectacularly unique. However as the Chief Curator of Film, and not Television, at MoMA, I will simply say that my opinion on the matter can be interpreted through the fact that I have invited it to be screened at the Museum. Interpret that how you will, and we hope you will join us in this debate by experiencing this incredible work on the big screen for free this January.”

“Part 1” through “Part 4” will be screened on January 5, “Part 5” through “Part 11” will be screened on January 6, and “Part 12 through “Part 18” will conclude on January 7 to fuel your nightmares for the remainder of 2018. As Dougie Jones himself might say: HellLllloooOOOO, how could you miss such an event?