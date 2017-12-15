Tyra Banks Addresses ‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

Photo: CW/Vh1

During cycle three of America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks memorably lectured contestant Tiffany Richardson before her elimination. “I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this,” Tyra said, ready to raise her voice when Tiffany seemed unmoved by her elimination. “When my mother yells like this, it’s because she loves me. I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you!” The clip became so popular that its been viewed over a million times on YouTube video and has a place of honor in the meme hall of fame. However, Banks has told BuzzFeed News that if she had it to do all over again, maybe she wouldn’t have gotten so mad, even though her outburst came from a place of love. Actually scratch that — maybe she would’ve just edited it out:

“A lot of the times, it’s easy to go either way. It’s easier to say, ‘Oh my god, that was awful, I’m a victim,’ or it’s the other way around, ‘I’m awful,’ and you kinda blame yourself,” Banks told BuzzFeed News. “I felt like [Richardson] took ownership of some of the things she could’ve done better, but at the same time said, ‘That was some crazy shit.’”

Now, years later, would she do anything differently? “Oh my god totally, I wouldn’t have done it,” Banks said. “Actually, maybe I wouldn’t have aired it.”

Banks told BuzzFeed that she has never sent the iconic “we were all rooting for you” GIF to her friends, but she’s down to re-create it in person: “So people come up to me on the street and they’re like, ‘Okay, Tyra, just say my name and just replace ‘Tiffany,’ but say my name.’” So yes, if you ask nicely, Tyra is even willing to call you by your name.