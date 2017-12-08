Alex Pettyfer Is Mighty Suspicious in This New Clip From The Strange Ones

In the new movie The Strange Ones, a grown man named Nick (Alex Pettyfer) and a young boy named Sam (James Freedson-Jackson) set out on a road trip that appears to be a casual adventure between brothers. The reality is something much more sinister. The feature-film debut of co-directors Lauren Wolkstein and Christopher Radcliff is a quiet thriller that leads viewers to the edge of conclusions without handing them tidy answers, forcing you to dissect the nature of the relationship between the two stars as you try to determine whose side your on. In this exclusive clip, Nick and Sam abandon the main roads and take to the woods for a new shelter. When they encounter a family of fellow hikers, they must be careful not to arouse suspicion — but suspicion about what? The Strange Ones is available now for DirecTV subscribers, and will hit theaters on January 5.