Demi Lovato and Jesse Williams are two very hot people who coincidentally play two very hot people in love in her new music video. But, like, in millennial love, which means they rush into a proposal and then spend the entirety of their engagement talking themselves into it. Insecurities abound. Demi’s not too worried, she just thinks it’d be chill if he stopped staring at another woman’s boobs. But the sight of Demi texting her guy friend, on the other hand, is too much for Williams to handle. They somehow still make it down the aisle, but, uh, let’s just say Jesse Williams’s track record for ruining fictional weddings remains perfect.
Comments