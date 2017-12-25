Suck it, male Time Lords of the past! The moment Doctor Who fans have been eagerly anticipating since this summer is finally here — Peter Capaldi has relinquished his timey-wimey Doctor duties to make way for Jodie Whittaker, who’s the very first female Doctor in the franchise’s history. (And she’s awesome.) We encourage you to watch the whole clip to soak in Capaldi’s awesome Shakespearean monologue before the regenerating actually begins, but if you can’t wait that long, fast-forward to the 3:30 mark when the TARDIS officially becomes testosterone free. “Oh, brilliant” she mutters before plunging into time and space. Look out for those Daleks, girl!