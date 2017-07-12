Watch Life Find A Way In The First Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady is just going to lay it all out for you in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: “I know why we’re here. A rescue opp to save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode. What could go wrong?” And there you have it! Next up comes an array of dinosaurs that have laid claim to Isla Nublar in the years since the world’s most ambitious theme park was laid to waste, along with plenty of explosions cause by the active volcano threatening to sink their habitat. There’s danger. There are cute, tiny dinosaurs you’d want to have as pets. And there’s Bryce Dallas Howard in much more practical shoes than she was wearing the last time. Life, as Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm has always told us, has once again found a way.