The Trump Gang Is All Here in the First Teaser for Our Cartoon President

Darlene Love Sings ‘Christmas’ on Fallon, Restores Order to This Chaotic World

What The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Gets Right About Early Stand-up Comedy

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Trailer: Morgan Freeman Has an Eye-Patch

Please Accept John Legend As Your Lord and Savior in Jesus Christ Superstar Live

From historical fiction to stories about Tumblr fandom and Black Lives Matter.

The 10 Best YA Books of 2017

8:00 a.m.

How to Make a Road-Trip Playlist (With Help From Ed Helms and Owen Wilson)

In Father Figures, Helms and Wilson star as brothers who road trip to find their real father. So we asked them to compile the perfect playlist.