The Trump Gang Is All Here in the First Teaser for Our Cartoon President

A few weeks after America recognizes one full year served by Donald Trump in the office of commander-in-chief, Showtime will premiere its new comedy series, Our Cartoon President. From producers Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht, the show is based on the animated version of Donald Trump that debuted on The Late Show, and it will give a cartoon-based “all-access” look at a day in the life of President Trump. There will be palace intrigue and family intrigue and all the general intrigue that goes along with the most tumultuous White House in modern history — all as a cartoon comedy! See the first teaser with all your administration faves, including Eric Trump, Jeff Sessions, Ted Cruz, and Mitch McConnell, and get ready for the premiere on February 11, right before the premiere of Homeland. It’s going to be a national-affairs heavy Sunday on Showtime.
Comments