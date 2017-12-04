Twenty-first-century life is great and all, but what it is missing, clearly, is the chance to evade death and live on in the body of Sweden’s own Joel Kinnaman. This is roughly the premise of Netflix’s new series Altered Carbon, based on the book of the same name, which follows a supersoldier named Takeshi Kovacs (Kinnaman), who’s brought back to life to investigate the attempted murder of the wealthiest man on earth (James Purefoy). Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry is also there, looking steampunk as heck. The future is wild! And it is coming to Netflix February 2.