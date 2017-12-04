Netflix’s Altered Carbon Trailer: In the Future, Anyone Can Be Joel Kinnaman
Twenty-first-century life is great and all, but what it is missing, clearly, is the chance to evade death and live on in the body of Sweden’s own Joel Kinnaman. This is roughly the premise of Netflix’s new series Altered Carbon, based on the book of the same name, which follows a supersoldier named Takeshi Kovacs (Kinnaman), who’s brought back to life to investigate the attempted murder of the wealthiest man on earth (James Purefoy). Hamilton’s Renée Elise Goldsberry is also there, looking steampunk as heck. The future is wild! And it is coming to Netflix February 2.
Watch Now
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
- Robot Chicken Creators on How Macaulay Culkin Is Like Punxsutawney Phil
- Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead
- How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston
- The Cast of Shut Eye Recounts Their Experiences With Psychics
- Carl Weathers: Voice Acting Is Great Because You Can Show Up Commando