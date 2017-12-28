Maybe it’s still too soon for you to hear Barack Obama’s voice without weeping. Maybe Barack Obama’s voice — that smoky baritone dripping with honey — is the only sound that can draw your tears from a well of happiness. Either way, if you watch this video, you can cry your way through Obama’s inspiring words urging a generation of young men and women (and Chance the Rapper!) to promote opportunity for everyone and community caretaking via this PSA for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. It’s almost the new year. Resolve to be the person Barack Obama — the Coach Taylor of America — knows you can be.