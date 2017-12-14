Harvey Weinstein Denies He Pressured Salma Hayek to Do Sex Scenes

Photo: Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images

After Salma Hayek wrote an op-ed for the New York Times claiming that Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill her and propositioned her multiple times, Weinstein is coming out of the woodwork to dispute the claims. Weinstein has been mostly silent about the many sexual misconductallegations against him, but also publicly disputed the claims made by actress Lupita Nyong’o. Nyong’o also revealed her alleged experiences with Weinstein in an op-ed for the New York Times.

In a statement to Deadline, a spokesperson for Weinstein said that, “All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.” The full statement is below, per Deadline.