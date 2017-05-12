Westworld Production Delayed Due to California Wildfires

Photo: John P. Johnson/HBO

There are some bad vibes around the filming of Westworld season two. Last month, production was suspended after actor Zahn McClarnon suffered an off-set injury and had to be rushed to the hospital. Now a fire in Southern California has shut down filming again. A blaze currently consuming hundreds of acres near Santa Clarita, where the show films, has caused the HBO drama and another show, S.W.A.T., to halt production until conditions have stabilized. In a statement provided by a representative, the company said, “Due to nearby wildfires, Westworld stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it’s safe to do so.” In other words, you have even more time to rewatch season one of the show and decode its mysteries, because the second installment still doesn’t have a release date, and a powerful, unseen force seems to be conspiring against it. (That, or it’s definitely Maeve taking control of the levers of power.)