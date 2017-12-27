What’s Leaving Hulu: January 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Hulu’s library. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Fortunately, there aren’t a lot of great movies leaving Hulu this month. Unfortunately, one of those movies is Amélie. A modern fairy tale with a touch of melancholy, the 2001 French film follows the titular Amélie as she embarks on a mission to bring happiness to the lives of everyone around her. With her imagination leading the way, Amélie embarks on a whimsical journey across Paris, a colorful salve for the long, dreary winter months that follow the holiday season. Leaving January 31.

With The Post building awards-season buzz, it is once again Hanks Season. You know Hanks Season, right? It’s the time of year when we all come together during the holidays and agree that Tom Hanks is a great actor who does movies that everyone in the family can appreciate. Take this opportunity, then, to revisit one of his earlier prestige performances in Philadelphia, the 1993 drama that cast Hanks as Andrew Beckett, a lawyer hiding both his sexuality and his AIDS diagnosis from his colleagues. Notable for being one of the first major releases to openly deal with homophobia and the AIDS crisis, the film won Hanks his first Academy Award for Best Actor, a feat he would repeat the next year with Forrest Gump. Leaving January 31.

Stephen Chow’s first big crossover hit, Shaolin Soccer, is everything the impossible-to-pin-down Hong Kong director does well: Looney Tunes–esque slapstick carried out by remarkably well-drawn characters, tied together with some great, ridiculous action. It’s also a great sports movie about a Shaolin-kung-fu master who wants to share his martial art with the world, but can’t seem to find the right way until he gets the idea to do it with soccer, putting together a team of misfits with hidden powers that reveal themselves on the field. It’s awesome. Leaving January 31.

