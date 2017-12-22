What’s Leaving Netflix: January 2018

Photo: ABC

This Month's Highlights

Leaving September 4

For the original binge obsession: Lost

The seeds of everything beloved in today's sci-fi/fantasy entertainment were sown in ABC's island mystery, which incubated images and philosophies that co-creators J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof would later bring to everything from The Leftovers to Star Trek to Star Wars. Watching Lost today is also a relic of a simpler time in television when our attentions weren't divided so severely between multiple high-concept series, and we really could devote untold hours to figuring out where and when all these characters existed in time — and untold hours more to cursing out Lindelof and Carlton Cuse when the truth was finally revealed.

Leaving January 1

For a Hollywood classic: Young Mr. Lincoln

Before the Emancipation Proclamation, there was the humble Illinois lawyer — and before Steven Spielberg and Daniel Day-Lewis, there was John Ford and Henry Fonda. This 1939 biopic of Abraham Lincoln's early years, heavily fictionalized and mythologized in that way only old-timey Hollywood movies can be, follows the young orator as he prepares to defend two brothers accused of murder, only to discover massive holes in the justice system that would push him toward his true calling. One of the definitive classics of the early studio era.

Leaving January 5

For Mickey Mouse fans: Fantasia and Fantasia 2000

Walt Disney's foolhardy attempt to get kids interested in classical music has been a staple of elementary-school band class for generations. The segments are hit-or-miss, and the book Disneywar has a revealing passage about how then-CEO Michael Eisner forced the Fantasia 2000 directors to drop in a "Pomp and Circumstance" number after he attended a graduation ceremony and was moved to tears by the most basic classical composition in the world. But the whole project is still a high-water mark for the marriage of music and animation — and for dancing brooms, of course. (A warning: Fantasia 2000 contains some live-action segments featuring conductor James Levine, who was recently fired from the Met for decades of alleged sexual abuse.)

