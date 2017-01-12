What’s New on Amazon: December 2017

By
Photo: Amazon Prime Video

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for December 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available December 8

If you’re a fan of Atlanta: Crown Heights

Based on an episode of This American Life, Crown Heights tells the true story of Colin Warner, a man wrongfully convicted of murder at 18, and his friend, Carl King, who dedicated his life to proving Colin’s innocence. Crown Heights flew under the radar when it premiered in theaters last August, but it’s worth checking out — both as an adaptation of a powerful true story, and as a showcase for Atlanta’s Lakeith Stanfield, an actor worth getting excited about. Available December 8.

Available December 9

If you’re looking for a smart, subtle horror film: It Comes at Night

We’re including the trailer to this movie, but be warned: It’s lying to you. It Comes at Night is not the kind of movie that its trailer sells, a cabin-in-the-woods thriller about a monster stalking a family. Instead, it’s a moody thriller about two families coming together after an unknown apocalyptic disaster, a movie that scares you with the weight of its atmosphere and bleak ruminations. If you go in with the right expectations, you might even find it’s one of the best horror films of the year. Available December 9.

Available December 10

If you want to revisit the birth of Scary Jake Gyllenhaal: Nightcrawler

Where were you when you found out Jake could be scary as hell? I was in a movie theater, watching Nightcrawler, skeeved out of my freaking mind. Dan Gilroy’s 2014 thriller about a petty thief’s fascination with photojournalism that quickly, horrifyingly veers into the unethical is unforgettable. Along with Enemy and Prisoners, it also marked Gyllenhaal’s pivot to intense, transformative roles. Pair this one with Okja if you want to go on a real trip. Available December 10.

Full List

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available December 1

Apocalypse Now
• At Close Range
• Basic Instinct 2
• Bloodsport
• Brothers Grimm
• Buffalo 66
• Child’s Play
• Dr. Strange
• Gremlins 2: The New Batch
• Hammett
• Hannibal
• Hitch
• Hulk Vs.
• In & Out
• In Enemy Hands
• Light Sleeper
• Meet Wally Sparks
Moonstruck
• Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow
• Planet Hulk
Point Break
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
• Rocky V
• Searching for Bobby Fischer
Silence
• Stigmata
• The Final Cut
• The Heartbreak Kid
• The Invincible Iron Man
The Silence of the Lambs
• The Weight of Water
• Thor Animated Movie: Tales of Asgard
Titanic
• Ultimate Avengers II
• Ultimate Avengers: The Movie
• Wristcutters: A Love Story

Available December 2

Class: Season 1

Available December 4

The Royals: Season 3

Available December 7

Thursday Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons
• Aftershock
• Gun Shy

Available December 8

• Crank 2: High Voltage
Crown Heights (Amazon Original)
• The Grand Tour: Season 2 (Amazon Original)
• Triple 9

Available December 9

It Comes at Night

Available December 10

Nightcrawler
• Rosewater

Available December 12

Foreman

Available December 14

Thursday Night Football: Broncos vs. Colts

Available December 15

Jean Claude Van Johnson: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Available December 18

Doctor Who Christmas Special

Available December 21

• Woodshock
• Humans: Season 2

Available December 22

Monster Trucks
• The Last Post: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Available December 23

• Teen Wolf: Season 6
• Anne of Green Gables: Season 2
• Banksy Does New York
• Someone Marry Barry

Available December 25

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Texans

Available December 28

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

Available December 29

Rings

Available December 31

Brawl in Cell Block 99
• Solace

Tags:

What’s New on Amazon: December 2017