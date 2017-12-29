What’s New on Netflix: January 2018

Photo: Paramount Pictures

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you'll find our January 2018 recommendations

This Month’s Highlights

Available January 1

If you can’t stop staring at your phone: The Truman Show

Not every movie gets to be the namesake for a psychological disorder. But more importantly, Peter Weir’s 1998 satire about an average guy (Jim Carrey, never better) who’s the unknowing star of a reality show anticipated the way our media-rich environments and ubiquitous cameras would turn us all into walking, talking Trumans. The film made prophetic sense in the early aughts, at the height of the reality-TV craze. But in the age of social media, it hints at something more sinister: Most of us secretly want to be Truman, forever broadcasting our every drama to the world. Available January 1.

Available January 26

If you’re a comedy geek: A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Cult comedy director David Wain restages the 1970s heyday of cult comedy magazine National Lampoon, which became the springboard for Animal House, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons, and pretty much every major comedy property of the next three decades. As you might expect, there was a lot of cocaine, casual misogyny, and Will Forte. Wait, no: Will Forte is only here to play Doug Kenney, the magazine’s first editor-in-chief, while Joel McHale appears as Chevy Chase and a lot of today’s other big-name comics portray big-name comics from the ’70s. Basically, if you don’t watch this movie, they’ll shoot the dog. Available January 26.

Available January 29

For an eye-opening look at the police: The Force

A searing account of the Oakland Police Department in 2014, just as Black Lives Matter was making headlines and the names of black victims of police violence were overflowing from news chyrons, Peter Nicks’s documentary catches its subjects at a moment of supreme reflection. Can they reform their department enough to earn back the trust of their deeply dissatisfied community? Is reform on such a grand scale even possible? The Force offers an invaluable perspective on the changing nature of law enforcement in America. Available January 29.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

