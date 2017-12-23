Photo: Lucasfilm

We’ll just cut right to the chase: Carrie Fisher is a goddess, we miss Carrie Fisher every damn day, and Carrie Fisher was one of the most hilarious humans to ever walk this dysfunctional planet. So it comes as no surprise that Fisher had a hand in rewriting most of her lines in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to make them funnier, which director Rian Johnson was more than happy to indulge. For example? How about when Leia and Luke Skywalker finally reunite and she comments on her new hairstyle. “That was her,” Johnson explained to People. “That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was.” Or what about when Leia meets up with Admiral Amilyn Holdo and comments, “You go, I’ve said it enough,” as a cheeky riff on “May the force be with you”? Yup, classic Fisher.

“I think that as Star Wars fans, especially as adults, you can get into a mindset of wanting it to just be the heavy opera […] the humor and the slight goofiness of it also, and kind of the slight free-wheeling feel of it, and how it’s unafraid to have fun, that to me is essential,” Johnson said. “I would sit down with her and she would just give me […] after an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch. And so we tried to work them in whenever we could.” Hell, she could’ve written the entire script.