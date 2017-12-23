While Will Smith has expressed interest in a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot if the universe lined up in his favor, the jury’s still out on a full-fledged revival of the beloved series — prefixes are the worst — especially if you factor in how aghast he looked at the idea while swinging by The Graham Norton Show this week. But you know what would sweeten the pot for Smith, if Fresh Prince 2.0 actually did happen? A complete character change: “I’d have to be Uncle Phil in that one — I’m 50. C’mon Aunt Viv, I’m 50, I can’t go out on my own!”