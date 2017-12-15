You Can Now Stream Charli XCX’s Pop 2 Mixtape

Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for McDonald’s

Pop music hit machine Charli XCX hasn’t put out an official LP since Sucker 2014, but in that two-year span has churned out a truckload of addictive tracks with help from a seemingly endless Rolodex of collaborators. When Charli hangs out with friends are they ever just sitting around and talking, or does every rendezvous produce a new jam? While you ponder that question, listen to Pop 2, her second mixtape of the year after dropping Number 1 Angel in March. She’s joined by Carly Rae Jepsen, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Mykki Blanco, MØ, and more.