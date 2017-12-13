Your Crushes Tiffany Haddish and John Cho Join The Oath

Photo: Getty Images

The forthcoming movie The Oath will be brought to you by writer, director, star, and producer Ike Barinholtz. It will also be brought to you by our collective dreams. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical thriller has cast Tiffany Haddish and John Cho to star alongside Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen (Ingrid Goes West), and Meredith Hagner (Search Party). Jon Barinholtz (Superstore), Nora Dunn (The Guilt Trip), and Chris Ellis (Murder in the First) are also attached. The Oath is set in a “politically divided America” (so maybe, like, right now?) where “citizens have to take an oath of loyalty.” The story will center on a man who has to get through Thanksgiving “without destroying his family,” and since this is a satirical thriller — made by QC Entertainment, one of the producers of Get Out — it’s unclear if “destroying” is meant literally, as in he will have to kill them by order of the state or something, or if destroy just means get too drunk and make his parents cry and everyone gets mad at him.