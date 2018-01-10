Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Warm Your Icy, Jaded Heart With This Video of Greta Gerwig Directing Lady Bird

Ahem, may we have the envelope please?

24 mins ago

Diversity Is a Top Priority for a New Wave of Comics Publishers

They think Marvel and DC aren’t doing enough.

1:28 p.m.

11 Things Radiohead Could Do That Would Be Smarter Than Suing Lana Del Rey

To be fair, just about anything would be smarter than suing her.

1:25 p.m.

The Hilarity and Horror of Ted Danson on The Good Place

In the decades since Cheers, Danson has subverted, skewered, leaned into, and ultimately outgrown the rakish machismo of Sam Malone.

1:11 p.m.

Dan Harmon Apologizes in Detail to Community Writer Megan Ganz for Harassment

“I find myself in the odd position of having requested an apology publicly, and then having received one … also publicly,” Ganz tweeted.

1:02 p.m.

Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps on How She Went Toe to Toe With Daniel Day-Lewis

“I tried to take my weakness and make it my strength.”

12:56 p.m.

Every Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Song, Ranked

The 85 (and counting!) tunes in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cover every topic from mental illness to period sex.

12:41 p.m.

Fifty Shades Has Got Competition: Watch the Erotic Trailer for Double Lover

Sex, twins, and one shot so notorious that it had audiences applauding.

12:37 p.m.

Why Black Mirror’s Digital Prisons Are So Haunting

It’s one of the most subversive arguments for prison reform that TV has ever seen.

12:08 p.m.

Tully Trailer: The Juno and Young Adult Team Takes on Motherhood

In theaters April 20.

11:40 a.m.

Now There Are Two Harvey Weinstein Documentaries in the Works

Britain’s Channel 4 has ordered a rival Harvey Weinstein documentary a month after the BBC announced its own.

11:37 a.m.

Slow Burn Is the Watergate Podcast You Didn’t Know You Needed

It examines in great detail what it was like to live through a major political scandal.

11:30 a.m.

10 of the Most Exciting Book Releases for 2018

Get ready for Zadie Smith, Meg Wolitzer, and more.

11:19 a.m.

What Scott Rogowsky of HQ Can’t Live Without

Including clear eyeglasses, dried fruit, and dinosaur-print boxer briefs.

10:35 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Franz Ferdinand

Turns out, Kendrick Lamar and SZA do radio pop and soundtracks just as well as they do everything else.

10:24 a.m.

Is Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams the New Black Mirror?

We’re slipping into the twilight zone.

9:54 a.m.

Making Sense of Radiohead’s Nonsensical Copyright Dispute With Lana Del Rey

Lana claims Radiohead wants 100 percent of her song’s publishing. Radiohead says it never sued. What’s really going on?

9:50 a.m.

You Want Saoirse Ronan to Be Your Catchphrase Partner

She’s very descriptive.

9:41 a.m.

5 Women Accuse James Franco of Inappropriate Behavior, Sexual Misconduct

Franco has denied the allegations on late night shows.

9:39 a.m.

The Versace Family Continues to Distance Itself From American Crime Story

The family claims that the book the series is based on is “bogus.”