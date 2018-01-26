How to Watch This Year’s Grammy Awards

Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

The Grammys have descended upon us! This year, they’ll take place at Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2003. (With an incredible list of nominees and performers to boot.) Regardless of whether you’re the type of person who springs for a cable subscription or not, there are a handful of ways to watch the Sunday, January 28, ceremony, which your helpful pals at Vulture are more than happy to outline here.

Pre-ceremony coverage is a bit more sparse than what we’re used to for film and television awards shows, but there are two red-carpet options if you’re inclined to see what everyone is wearing. E! will be continuing its traditional E! Live From the Red Carpet show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, which will air from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on the network. (Will musicians blast E! as much as actors did during the Golden Globes?) You’ll need a cable subscription for this — sorry, no social-media livestream this time around — and it can be viewed on the official E! website with your respective cable log-in, or on the E! smartphone app. Additionally, CBS will do an hour-long coverage from the red carpet beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, which can be viewed on the official Grammys website at not cost.

The James Corden–hosted Grammys is an exclusive to CBS, meaning the only way to watch it will be, indeed, if you have a cable subscription that includes the network. Viewers with a subscription have the option of tuning in starting at 7:30 p.m. ET by the following methods: watching on CBS, via the network’s website livestream with a CBS All Access log-in, or via the network’s official app for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. However, if you don’t have cable, CBS All Access has a seven-day free trial you can take advantage of the day of the ceremony — just remember to opt out of an automatic renewal when the week is over. And, voilà, happy watching to all!