Here’s Your Complete List of the 2018 Grammys Winners

If you missed the 2018 Grammys, here’s a brief recap: Bruno Mars took home a lot of awards, Jay-Z got shut out, SZA got shut out, Despacito got shut out, Kendrick Lamar once again didn’t win Album of the Year (but his dramatic show opener was worth watching), Kesha’s performance was the most powerful of the night, Rihanna had more fun than anyone in the entire room, and everyone wore turtlenecks. Below you’ll find a complete list of the night’s winners. Everyone who took home a golden gramophone (do people still know what gramophones are?) has been put in bold. Uh, look out!
Album of the Year
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Lorde, Melodrama
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Jay-Z, “The Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Jay-Z, “4:44”
Julia Michaels, “Issues”
Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Country Album
Kenney Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
Best Pop Solo Performance
Kelly Clarkson, “Love So Soft”
Kesha, “Praying”
Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”
P!nk, “What About Us”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
PRBLMS, “6LACK”
Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, “Crew”
JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé, “Family Feud”
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna, “LOYALTY.”
SZA Featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa, “Bambro Koyo Ganda”
Camelphat & Elderbrook, “Cola”
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM, “Andromeda”
LCD Soundsystem, “Tonite”
Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair, “Line Of Sight”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo, Migration
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso, What Now
Best Spoken Word Album
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)
Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist
Best Musical Theater Album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Hello, Dolly!
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Baby Driver
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land
Moana: The Songs
Best Score/Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer, Arrival
Hans Zimmer, composer, Dunkirk
Ramin Djawadi, composer, Game of Thrones: Season 7
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers, Hidden Figures
Justin Hurwitz, composer, La La Land
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“City Of Stars,” Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“How Far I’ll Go,”Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker),” Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up,” Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up For Something,” Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
Best Music Video
Beck, “Up All Night”
Jain, “Makeba”
Jay-Z, “The Story Of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Best Music Film
“One More Time With Feeling,” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds)
“Long Strange Trip,” (The Grateful Dead)
“The Defiant Ones,” (Various Artists)
“Soundbreaking,” (Various Artists)
“Two Trains Runnin’” (Various Artists)
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”
Chris Cornell, “The Promise”
Foo Fighters, “Run”
Kaleo, “No Good”
Nothing More, “Go To War”
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red, “Invisible Enemy”
Body Count, “Black Hoodie”
Code Orange, “Forever”
Mastodon, “Sultan’s Curse”
Meshuggah, “Clockworks”
Best Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood In The Cut” JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go To War” Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“Run” Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens Of The Stone Age, Villains
The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis, “Get You”
Kehlani, “Distraction”
Ledisi, “High”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
SZA, “The Weekend”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project, “Laugh And Move On”
Childish Gambino, “Redbone”
Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones, “What I’m Feelin’”
Ledisi, “All The Way”
Mali Music, “Still”
Best R&B Song
“First Began” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6LACK, Free 6LACK
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel The Real
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean, “Bounce Back”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Jay-Z, “4:44”
Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
Best Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
“HUMBLE.” Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Sassy” Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story Of O.J.” Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Best Country Solo Performance
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Alison Krauss, “Losing You”
Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”
Maren Morris, “I Could Use A Love Song”
Chris Stapleton, “Either Way”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”
Zac Brown Band, “My Old Man”
Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”
Best Country Song
“Better Man” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like A Back Road” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
“Broken Halos” Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Drinkin’ Problem” Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man” Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Imagine Dragons, “Thunder”
Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”
Zedd & Alessia Cara, “Stay”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Bob Dylan, Triplicate
Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing
Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland
Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust For Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
Best New Age Album
Brian Eno, Reflection
India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine
Peter Kater, Dancing On Water
Kitaro, Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Sara Caswell, “Can’t Remember Why”
Billy Childs, “Dance of Shiva”
Fred Hersch, “Whisper Not”
John McLaughlin, “Miles Beyond”
Chris Potter, “Ilimba”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project, The Journey
Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call
Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown
Billy Childs, Rebirth
Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom
Fred Hersch, Open Book
Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, MONK’estra Vol. 2
Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw
Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin’ It
Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming
Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind
Best Latin Jazz Album
Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter
Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara
Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos
Miguel Zenón, Típico
Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Tina Campbell, “Too Hard Not To”
JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)
Le’Andria, “Better Days”
The Walls Group, “My Life”
CeCe Winans, “Never Have to Be Alone”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Casting Crowns, “Oh My Soul”
Natalie Grant, “Clean”
Hillsong Worship, “What a Beautiful Name”
MercyMe, “Even If”
Tauren Wells, “Hills and Valleys”
Best Gospel Album
Travis Greene, Crossover
Le’Andria, Bigger Than Me
Marvin Sapp, Close
Anita Wilson, Sunday Song
Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Danny Gokey, Rise
Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
MercyMe, Lifer
Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1
Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus
Joseph Habedank, Resurrection
Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope
Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations
Best Latin Pop Album
Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Shakira, El Dorado
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Bomba Estéreo, Ayo
C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa’ Fuera
Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo
Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise
Residente, Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy
Alex Campos, Momentos
Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte
Best Tropical Latin Album
Albita, Albita
Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band
Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente
Diego El Cigala, Indestructible
Best American Roots Performance
Alabama Shakes, “Killer Diller Blues”
Blind Boys of Alabama, “Let My Mother Live”
Glen Campbell, “Arkansas Farmboy”
Leonard Cohen, “Steer Your Way”
Alison Krauss, “I Never Cared for You”
Best American Roots Song
David Rawlings, “Cumberland Gap”
The Mavericks, “I Wish You Well”
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “If We Were Vampires”
Rodney Crowell, “It Ain’t Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)”
Gregg Allman, “My Only True Friend”
Best Americana Album
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
Best Bluegrass Album - A tie!
Michael Cleveland, Fiddler’s Dream
The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity
Bobby Osborne, Original
Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite
Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]
Best Traditional Blues Album
Eric Bibb, Migration Blues
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble
Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo, TajMo
Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland
Best Folk Album
Aimee Mann, Mental Illness
Laura Marling, Semper Femina
Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts
The Secret Sisters, You Don’t Own Me Anymore
Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain
Ho’okena, Ho’okena 3.0
Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda
Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]
Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele
Best Reggae Album
Chronixx, Chronology
Common Kings, Lost in Paradise
J Boog, Wash House Ting
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Stony Hill
Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra
Best World Music Album
Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos
Buika, Para Mi
Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Tinariwen, Elwan
Best Children’s Album
Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side
Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel
Justin Roberts, Lemonade
Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World
Best Instrumental Composition
Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, “Alkaline”
Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, “Choros #3”
Nate Smith, “Home Free (For Peter Joe)”
Arturo O’Farrill and Chucho Valdés, “Three Revolutions”
Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, “Warped Cowboy”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Chuck Owen, “All Hat, No Saddle”
John Williams, “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can”
Nate Smith, “Home Free (For Peter Joe)”
John Beasley, “Ugly Beauty/Pannonica”
Chris Walden, “White Christmas”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Justin Hurwitz, “Another Day of Sun”
Jorge Calandrelli, “Every Time We Say Goodbye”
Joel McNeely, “I Like Myself”
Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, “I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York”
Randy Newman, “Putin”
Best Recording Package - A tie!
Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Jonathan Coulton, Solid State
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)
Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light
Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth
Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin
Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Historical Album
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer
Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where
Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?
Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion
Perfume Genius, No Shape
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Remixed Recording
Loleatta Holloway, “Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)”
Bobby Rush, “Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)”
Kehlani, “Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)”
The xx, “A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)”
Depeche Mode, “You Move (Latroit Remix)”
Best Surround Sound Album
Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans
Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs
Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
John Newton, Tyberg: Masses
Producer of the Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
Manfred Eicher
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Louis Langrée, “Concertos for Orchestra”
Leonard Slatkin, “Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches”
Michael Tilson Thomas, “Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente”
Osmo Vänskä, “Mahler: Symphony No. 5”
Manfred Honeck, “Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio”
Best Opera Recording
Lothar Koenigs, “Berg: Lulu”
Hans Graf, “Berg: Wozzeck”
Gianandrea Noseda, “Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles”
George Petrou, “Handel: Ottone”
Valery Gergiev, “Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel”
Best Choral Performance
Donald Nally, “Bryars: The Fifth Century”
Andrew Davis, “Handel: Messiah”
Alexander Liebreich, “Mansurian: Requiem”
Nigel Short, “Music of the Spheres”
Brian A. Schmidt, “Tyberg: Masses”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Arcangelo, “Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1”
Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, “Death and the Maiden”
Stile Antico, “Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert”
Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, “Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann”
Martha Argerich & Various Artists, “Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016”
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Murray Perahia, “Bach: The French Suites”
Steven Isserlis, “Haydn: Cello Concertos”
Maria Lettberg, “Levina: The Piano Concertos”
Frank Peter Zimmermann, “Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2”
Daniil Trifonov, “Transcendental”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas
Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio
Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters
Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music
Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
Best Classical Compendium
Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara
Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir
Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L’Esclavage
Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Zhou Tian, “Concerto for Orchestra”
Adam Schoenberg, “Picture Studies”
Tigran Mansurian, “Requiem”
Richard Danielpour, “Songs of Solitude”
Jennifer Higdon, “Viola Concerto”