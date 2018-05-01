Wonder Woman and The Big Sick Among Producers Guild Nominees

A PGA nomination can be a sign that a movie’s got some pretty solid Oscar chances, and so the Producers Guild of America’s announcement today is good news for films perched on the edge of Academy recognition, like I, Tonya and Molly’s Game. Other potential contenders Darkest Hour and The Florida Project missed out on this round, while The Post, which has missed out on other recent nominations, is back on the table here. Read the full list of nominees below.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Big Sick
Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel
Call Me by Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito
Dunkirk
Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
Get Out
Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya
Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Lady Bird
Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill
Molly’s Game
Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson
The Post
Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger
The Shape Of Water
Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Wonder Woman
Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Boss Baby
Producer: Ramsey Naito
Coco
Producer: Darla K. Anderson
Despicable Me 3
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Ferdinand
Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson
The Lego Batman Movie
Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:
Chasing Coral
Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
City of Ghosts
Producer: Matthew Heineman
Cries From Syria
Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler
Earth: One Amazing Day
Producer: Stephen McDonogh
Jane
*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
Big Little Lies (Season 1)
The Crown (Season 2)
Game of Thrones (Season 7)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)
Stranger Things (Season 2)
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)
Master of None (Season 2)
Silicon Valley (Season 4)
Veep (Season 6)
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
Black Mirror (Season 4)
Fargo (Season 3)
Feud: Bette and Joan (Season 1)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
30 for 30 (Season 8)
60 Minutes (Season 50)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)
Spielberg
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (Season 2)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 4)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 3)
Saturday Night Live (Season 43)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
The Amazing Race (Season 29)
American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)
Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)
Top Chef (Season 14)
The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)