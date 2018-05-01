Wonder Woman and The Big Sick Among Producers Guild Nominees

Photo: Warner Bros.

A PGA nomination can be a sign that a movie’s got some pretty solid Oscar chances, and so the Producers Guild of America’s announcement today is good news for films perched on the edge of Academy recognition, like I, Tonya and Molly’s Game. Other potential contenders Darkest Hour and The Florida Project missed out on this round, while The Post, which has missed out on other recent nominations, is back on the table here. Read the full list of nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me by Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

Molly’s Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

The Shape Of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Chasing Coral

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

City of Ghosts

Producer: Matthew Heineman

Cries From Syria

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

Earth: One Amazing Day

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

Jane

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

The Crown (Season 2)

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 2)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Master of None (Season 2)

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Veep (Season 6)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

Black Mirror (Season 4)

Fargo (Season 3)

Feud: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30 (Season 8)

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Spielberg

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 4)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Lip Sync Battle (Season 3)

Top Chef (Season 14)

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)