Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger

By

Comic-book fans have spent decades imagining what some iconic comic books might look like on the big screen. From superhero battles to universal crossovers, the juggling of movie rights between Disney, Sony, and Fox has blocked a lot of these stories. Now, with the looming megamerger of Disney and 21st Century Fox, fans might finally see some of these plots make it to theaters. Here are five story lines that could pop up in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Watch Now

  1. 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
  2. The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
  3. Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
  4. 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
  5. Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
  6. The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
  7. Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
  8. Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
  9. The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
  10. 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
  11. The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
  12. Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
  13. Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
  14. Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
  15. Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
  16. Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
  17. The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
  18. The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
  19. Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
  20. The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
5 Marvel Movie Stories Made Possible by the Disney-Fox Deal

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.