Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger

Comic-book fans have spent decades imagining what some iconic comic books might look like on the big screen. From superhero battles to universal crossovers, the juggling of movie rights between Disney, Sony, and Fox has blocked a lot of these stories. Now, with the looming megamerger of Disney and 21st Century Fox, fans might finally see some of these plots make it to theaters. Here are five story lines that could pop up in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe.