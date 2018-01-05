Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
Comic-book fans have spent decades imagining what some iconic comic books might look like on the big screen. From superhero battles to universal crossovers, the juggling of movie rights between Disney, Sony, and Fox has blocked a lot of these stories. Now, with the looming megamerger of Disney and 21st Century Fox, fans might finally see some of these plots make it to theaters. Here are five story lines that could pop up in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Watch Now
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book