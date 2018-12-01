Listen, a Jeopardy! savant can only know so much. For every contestant not gangsta enough to nail the proper pronunciation of a Coolio classic, there’s another blissfully unaware that Jack White and Eminem are not the same. Both are musicians from Detroit, sure. But, on paper, total opposites. Poor Julie learned that the hard way on last night’s Jeopardy! when she was given a visual clue — a ghostly-yet-dapper photo of Jack White — and some context about his contributions to the vinyl resurgence … but still answered “Who is Eminem?” In all fairness, perhaps it wasn’t a statement but meant as an actual query: Who is Eminem? We laugh now, but just wait until she sits through an entire Jack White set at Gov Ball wondering where are all the raps.