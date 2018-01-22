A Mighty Ducks Series Could Soon Be Careening Toward Your TV in a V Formation

Photo: IMDB

From the Bash Brothers to Goldberg, the Mighty Ducks movie franchise filled every mediocre tween athlete and quirky outcast with the conviction that, if he or she believed hard enough, they too could hang out with Emilio Estevez in the ‘90s. Whether Emilio has the same power today is yet to be seen, but here’s hoping we’ll find out: according to The Hollywood Reporter, original Ducks screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner are in the early stages of developing the film trilogy into a potential TV show with ABC Signature Studios. As of now Emilio Estevez is not currently attached to the project, but chances are he’ll come in at the last minute after briefly betraying all the children in his care and rally everyone to victory (i.e. getting picked up by one of the streaming services.)