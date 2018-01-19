The Trailer for HBO’s Paterno Will Make You Wonder How Much the Coach Knew

By

On Friday HBO released the first trailer for its upcoming film Paterno, which stars Al Pacino as the titular Penn State coach in the run-up to his 2011 resignation. Despite Joe Paterno’s testimony before a grand jury stating that he had no idea his longtime assistant Jerry Sandusky had molested young boys, evidence that emerged after Paterno’s death in 2012 suggests he could have known about Sandusky’s behavior from as far back as the 1970s. The movie focuses on how the story was broken in the local paper, the Patriot-News, and the reckoning the coach faced about the rot in his program. Paterno hits the network this spring.

Watch Now

