17 mins ago

The Best Air-Travel Joke of the Last Decade Isn’t Even Set on a Plane

On the Good One podcast, Pete Holmes talks about his signature bit about wearing a Green Eggs and Ham shirt to the airport.

2:32 p.m.

Peter Dinklage Requested That His I Think We’re Alone Now Character Love Wine

“I really wanted to NOT be not a drinker.”

2:25 p.m.

Camila Cabello’s New Album and ‘Havana’ Are in Perfect Harmony at No. 1

She now shares bragging rights with Beyoncé.

2:09 p.m.

After SAG and PGA, Do We Know Our Oscar Winners?

You can put money on these winners repeating.

2:05 p.m.

What YA Author Lois Lowry Can’t Live Without

“I put on my Tom Brady T-shirt at halftime, so I personally was responsible for the Super Bowl win of the Patriots last winter.”

2:04 p.m.

Leave No Trace, Debra Granik’s Winter’s Bone Follow-up, Is Grim and Captivating

Her first narrative feature since launching Jennifer Lawrence in Winter’s Bone tells the story of a father and daughter living in the wilderness.

1:54 p.m.

Let’s Talk About That Scene With the Newborn in Mom and Dad

Director Brian Taylor talks about the line you walk when you decide to make a movie about infanticide.

1:30 p.m.

Looks Like Donald Glover Will Release New Childish Gambino Music This Year, Too

What can’t he do?

1:18 p.m.

Mosaic Is an Intriguing Puzzle, But Your Patience With It May Vary

Steven Soderbergh tells a story of a ski-town murder and intentionally doesn’t fill in all the blanks.

1:13 p.m.

A Brief History of the Jane Fonda–Megyn Kelly Feud

It’s about aging, plastic surgery, and the Vietnam War.

1:00 p.m.

Netflix to Change How We Watch Stand-up on TV

The quarter-hour special offers viewers a different set length than seen anywhere else on TV.

12:58 p.m.

Alexander Skarsgard Might Somehow Be Involved in Big Little Lies Season 2

We hope it’s only through flashbacks.

12:47 p.m.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively

“There’s always a story to how you f*ck.”

12:00 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Will Win Your Heart Again on Drunk History

Haddish tells the story of the Monuments Men, gets drunk, and laughs so much.

11:43 a.m.

Mother!, Fifty Shades Darker Among 2018 Razzie Nominations

Congrats?

11:33 a.m.

Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’

Everett explains how Wilde was both crucified and resurrected.

11:29 a.m.

Every Episode of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Ranked

If you only watch one episode of Electric Dreams, pick “The Commuter.”

9:57 a.m.

How to Tell If You’re Watching The Good Doctor or The Resident

The big differences between the Freddie Highmore Doctor Show and the Matt Czuchry Doctor Show.

9:19 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is a Fan of Kate McKinnon’s Ruth Bader Gins-Burns

Thanks to her kids.

9:05 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Houston Strong

Kenya is on a mission to prove that she’s the most charitable.