Alexander Skarsgard Might Somehow Be Involved in Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies ended with the death of Celeste’s abusive husband, Perry, but what, HBO has said, if it didn’t end and maybe Perry stuck around? According to TVLine, Alexander Skarsgard, who played Perry, will return to the newly announced second season in some capacity. The obvious role for the actor would be appearing in flashbacks, as Celeste continues to work through the trauma that accompanied her marriage, but there’s also a possibility that he might not be dead, at least according to the devious Swede himself. “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see,” he told People. Of course, if Perry weren’t dead, there would be no need for a murder investigation, and the first season would make a lot less sense. Of course, if Perry weren’t dead, it would also be a bad idea. Don’t do this to yourself, Big Little Lies!