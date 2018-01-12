Allure Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Is Holding a 16-Year-Old Hostage
Things start off simple enough in Allure, Evan Rachel Wood’s daring new drama. Wood plays Laura, a 30-year-old working for her father’s cleaning business. It’s when she starts working for the family of 16-year-old Eva (Julia Sarah Stone) that things go off the rails: Their inappropriate closeness gets weirder when Eva runs away to Laura’s home to live with her. When the relationships goes bad, Laura holds Eva hostage. Wood told Vulture she didn’t want to ever let her character off the hook, but that it’s a movie about the cycles of abuse: “There’s not really a good or bad guy; abuse is a well-rounded tragedy for everyone, because normally, when people are doing that, it’s because they’ve been broken at a very young age. So it’s just as tragic watching somebody be prisoner to their own trauma, not in control of what they’re doing because their perspective is so skewed.” See it in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and on VOD March 16.
Watch Now
- Advice Every Comic Should Hear Before Performing at the Correspondents’ Dinner
- 5 of the Most Notorious YouTube Scandals
- The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix
- Five Comic-Book Stories That Might Happen Onscreen After the Disney-Fox Merger
- The Makers of TV’s Darkest Show Are Actually Comedians
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?