Allure Trailer: Evan Rachel Wood Is Holding a 16-Year-Old Hostage

Things start off simple enough in Allure, Evan Rachel Wood’s daring new drama. Wood plays Laura, a 30-year-old working for her father’s cleaning business. It’s when she starts working for the family of 16-year-old Eva (Julia Sarah Stone) that things go off the rails: Their inappropriate closeness gets weirder when Eva runs away to Laura’s home to live with her. When the relationships goes bad, Laura holds Eva hostage. Wood told Vulture she didn’t want to ever let her character off the hook, but that it’s a movie about the cycles of abuse: “There’s not really a good or bad guy; abuse is a well-rounded tragedy for everyone, because normally, when people are doing that, it’s because they’ve been broken at a very young age. So it’s just as tragic watching somebody be prisoner to their own trauma, not in control of what they’re doing because their perspective is so skewed.” See it in theaters in New York and Los Angeles, and on VOD March 16.