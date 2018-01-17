In a brutal week for unique, adventurous TV, Amazon has followed up Netflix’s cancellation of Lady Dynamite by dropping the axe on I Love Dick, One Mississippi, and Jean-Claude Van Johnson. An unnamed source at Amazon tells Deadline that, “This is part of a move towards bigger, wider-audience series,” and if that’s the case, it lines up with the streaming studio’s decision to cancel of basically all of its comedy programming besides The Tick, which just got picked up for a second season, in favor of weightier dramatic programming. Amazon also recently passed on multiple comedy pilots like the wonderfully bizarre Glenn Close vehicle Sea Oak and comedian Bridget Everett’s Love You More. Each of the cancelled shows was developed under former president of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, who left the company after sexual harassment allegations against him were made public. Amazon continues to reshape its content identity as they look for Price’s replacement.