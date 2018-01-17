Latest News from Vulture

41 seconds ago

London Police Investigating Kevin Spacey for Third Sexual Assault

A man accused Kevin Spacey of assaulting him in 2005.

12 mins ago

Troye Sivan’s ‘My My My!’ Is Groundbreaking in a New Way

Though to be fair, the black-and-white video has a definite Madonna feel.

2:26 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Call Me Mother

Is Jeana already the front-runner for cycle 24?

1:57 p.m.

Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Trump’s ‘Excellent’ Health

“Despite all evidence, Donald Trump does have a heart.”

1:53 p.m.

Justin Timberlake Says He and Janet Jackson Have Made Peace About Nipplegate

“I stumbled through it, to be quite honest.”

1:51 p.m.

How TV Changed Our Definition of ‘Housewife’

As of the last decade, “housewife” has had a double meaning.

1:34 p.m.

After The Road Movie, Imagining Four Possible Futures of the Viral Film

Now that the Russians have blown open the gates of YouTube cinema, let’s ponder what unruly new forms might flood in.

1:11 p.m.

Here’s an Alternative It Scene That Is Technically Happier But Still Weird

What if Georgie doesn’t die?

1:08 p.m.

Joy to the World, Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer to Star in Holiday Comedy

The movie “follows two women fighting the elements to make it home for Christmas.”

1:05 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure Is a Thrilling Series Ender With Too Many Climaxes

There is at least an hour of grand finale-ing.

12:37 p.m.

The 20 Most-Anticipated Movies at Sundance This Year

Including a Paul Rudd spy movie, an Elle Fanning–Peter Dinklage sci-fi, and Paul Dano’s directorial debut.

11:20 a.m.

Report: Witherspoon, Kidman to Make $1M Per Episode for Big Little Lies Season 2

And it’s all thanks to Witherspoon’s big deal at Apple.

11:00 a.m.

Daniel Day-Lewis Grumbles Over Tea in Phantom Thread Exclusive Clip

“The tea is going out, but the interruption is staying right here with me!”

10:45 a.m.

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil Nearly Killed Mary Berry With Her Meringue

“I had the only dessert in the history of The Great British Bake Off that was deemed unsafe to eat.”

10:37 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Has Definitely Been Saving This Dig at NBC

What would Jimmy Fallon say?

10:30 a.m.

Here’s a Disgusting Play-by-Play of Leslie Jones Almost Vomiting on James Franco

She gulped it back when James Franco hosted.

10:12 a.m.

Queer Eye Trailer: Netflix’s Reboot Is Here to Remake You

Premiering on February 7.

9:42 a.m.

Ellen Pompeo Extends Grey’s Anatomy Contract With $20 Million a Year Deal

While Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t officially been renewed, this means the show could run until season 16.

9:37 a.m.

10 Hidden-Gem Psych Episodes to Watch on Amazon Prime

Because we can’t get enough of Shawn and Gus.

9:18 a.m.

Norman Lear on Redefining the American Family Sitcom

And the best family show he didn’t make.