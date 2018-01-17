On CBS This Morning Wednesday, Ann Curry said she was “not surprised” about the sexual harassment allegations against her former Today show co-host, Matt Lauer. Curry, who was forced out of the show after a long, bitter rivalry with Lauer said that an environment of “verbal sexual harassment” was, to her mind, pervasive at the program. While avoiding the direct question of whether she believes Lauer abused his power, Curry said, “I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that.”

When asked directly if verbal sexual harassment was pervasive at NBC when she was there, Curry said, “It was, yes, period.” Asked about her final moments on Today, Curry jokes that, “Don’t worry, I’m not going to start crying,” but doesn’t lay the blame on Lauer directly, even though many in the court of public opinion have. “I don’t know what was all behind it,” she said. “I do know that it hurt like hell. It wasn’t a fun moment. I’ve learned a great deal about myself. I’ve really, at this point, let it go.”

Curry goes on to discuss the importance of instituting structural changes in the wake of the #MeToo movement. It’s important, she argued, to move on from parsing individual examples to coming up with new systems of power. “We’re talking about the scandal, scandal, scandal,” she said, “We should be talking about the victims.” She’s enthusiastic, also, about Today’s new format, led by two women, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “The idea that women are involved speaking to women is actually an overdue idea,” she said. “So absolutely, I think it’s a good idea.”