Ann Curry Will Give First TV Interview Since 2015 to CBS This Morning

Good morning, good morning, everybody, in the news this morning, CBS This Morning. CBS’s morning show has announced that they have booked former Today anchor Ann Curry for her first TV interview since leaving NBC in 2015. Curry had a bitter history with Matt Lauer, who was recently fired from Today for inappropriate sexual behavior, and CBS promises that Curry will discuss his firing, as well as the rise of the MeToo movement and her upcoming PBS series We’ll Meet Again. Curry previously told People that she was “still really processing” the news of Lauer’s firing, while noting that she was in full support of the recent burst of anger on the part of women. “The battle lines are now clear,” she said. “We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”