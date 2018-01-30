Photo: SonyPicturesClassics/YouTube

Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer had a real experience bringing their movie back to where it all began. Along with director Luca Guadagnino, the pair hosted a screening in Crema (located just outside Milan in the northern central area of Italy), the city where the movie was filmed. After an extended hiatus from Twitter, Hammer’s social presence rose like a Phoenix from the ashes to let local fans know about a post-show gathering they would be holding in the town square at midnight. Things started out slow, but the fun picked up before night’s end. Here’s how it went down.

We came all the way to Crema for this screening and no one showed up.....



On a serious note: thank you to all the people who came from so far to enjoy the closing of this Call Me By Your Name circle. pic.twitter.com/XCtEucPOQm — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 29, 2018

With no audience to host, Armie Wife Elizabeth Chambers took a dabbing break in the front of the auditorium while Guadagnino sat folded discreetly in a chair behind her.

It’s 2018 and my wife just learned to “dab” and now she won’t stop. pic.twitter.com/OtMfoUh2Hq — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 29, 2018

At around 2:00 in the afternoon, Hammer let the people know when the party was on.

Grow up, Crema.... see you at midnight. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 29, 2018

Anyone with speakers and booze get hugs. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 29, 2018

Fortunately, the Hammer Heads and Timmy hive showed up in the centro to greet the actors and dance with them in the streets.

Hammer sadly was not wearing le tracksuit, but he did overcome his fear of dorky dancing to give the people what they need.

Ballare con Armie Hammer 💚 pic.twitter.com/KlZFU373hz — MichiDG (@Micheledg89) January 29, 2018

And they all lived happily ever after.

Just when I thought the Call Me By Your Name experience couldn’t get any better, all of you who came tonight to see the film and celebrate this movie with us from all over the world proved me wrong.... thank you from the bottom of my heart. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) January 30, 2018