Armie Hammer Was the Weed Hookup for the Sorry To Bother You Cast
The cast of Boots Riley’s Sorry To Bother You, which premiered at Sundance this weekend, is stacked: Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Lakeith Stanfield, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, and Steven Yeun — all of whom stopped by the Vulture Studio. Turns out that while filming, they were seriously zenned out, thanks to Hammer, who Hardwick revealed doled out a large helping of weed when they first met. “I thought you were so generous,” laughed Thompson. “I heard you were on set giving away lots of pot.” Watch the video above for Hammer’s reaction to being exposed as a weed hookup.
