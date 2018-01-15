Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

After Eliza Dushku came forward to allege that she was sexually assaulted on the set of True Lies, several of her co-stars from the 1994 film have spoken up in support of her. Most recently Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played her father in the action flick, wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened” by the allegations, but “proud” of Dushku for coming forward. The Terminator tweeted his response by quoting fellow True Lies actor Tom Arnold ,who had previously posted that he “promised” if he, his co-stars (Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis) and director James Cameron had known about the allegations at the time that they would have sought justice for Dushku.

“Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something,” the former California governor wrote. “I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her - beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous.”

On Saturday Dushku wrote a Facebook post in which she accused Joel Kramer, the stunt coordinator on the film, of sexually assaulting her when she was 12 years old. In her account she claims that after gaining her and her parents’ trust he asked if he could take her to the stunt cast’s private pool. Dushku writes that he molested her in his hotel room.

James Cameron spoke of the allegations at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “Had I known about it there would have been no mercy,” the filmmaker said. Jamie Lee Curtis also penned an essay for the Huffington Post, applauding Dushku for coming forward. “Eliza’s story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality,” Curtis wrote. “The abuse of children.”

Kramer has denied the allegations.