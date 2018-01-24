Photo: NEON/AGBO

The news about acquisition wars at this year’s Sundance Film Festival has been basically nonexistent. A year after smashes like Get Out, Call Me by Your Name, The Big Sick, and Mudbound surfed out of Park City on waves of buzz, it’s been pretty quiet on the hype front this time around. One movie, however, has really cleaned up. Deadline reports Assassination Nation, a movie about a group of high-school girls who set out for vengeance after a hacker starts spilling secrets about people’s private lives, had its global distribution rights purchased yesterday for more than $10 million in a joint acquisition deal with Neon and AGBO — by far the biggest buy of this year’s festival. Neon has a proven penchant for stylish, irreverent films, having released both I, Tonya and Ingrid Goes West last year, while AGBO is a new production company from the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. (Yes, the directors of the last two Captain America movies.) Assassination Nation was written and directed by Sam Levinson, and features a trendy young cast that includes Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skårsgard, and Bella Thorne. Literally nothing could make this movie more 2018.