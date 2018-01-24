Latest News from Vulture

18 mins ago

Meryl Streep Is Joining the Cast of Big Little Lies Season Two

She’ll play Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright.

3:57 p.m.

Mark E. Smith of the Fall Dead at 60

No cause of death was given.

3:33 p.m.

Claire Danes and Jim Parsons Are Stunningly Good in the Graceful A Kid Like Jake

Danes and Parsons star as parents of a non-gender-normative 5-year-old in Silas Howard’s drama.

3:22 p.m.

Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’

“All of who you are is never going to be accepted or captured.”

3:20 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Will Now Be the Queen of HBO, Thank You Very Much

She’s signed a first-look deal.

3:18 p.m.

Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique

By a grandma.

3:17 p.m.

Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie

The Puzzle star was a huge fan of I, Tonya.

3:14 p.m.

Carrie Brownstein Is Redefining Ambition

The Portlandia co-creator talks #MeToo, directing a rom-com, and getting back in the studio with Sleater-Kinney.

3:14 p.m.

This Is Us Creator Wants You to Know Not All Crock-Pots Will Kill You

One faulty kitchen appliance seems to have had a hand in Jack’s death.

3:10 p.m.

Ursula K. Le Guin Broke Down Walls With Her Writing

Science fiction would never be the same.

2:58 p.m.

Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL

“I was terrified!”

2:40 p.m.

The End of the F***ing World Recap: A Period Apart

A glimmer of hope that James and Alyssa aren’t surrounded by awful adults.

2:37 p.m.

Remembering Hugh Masekela

The South African jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and prominent activist has died.

2:15 p.m.

The 27 Best ER Episodes to Stream on Hulu If You’ve Never Watched

If you want to binge-watch the granddaddy of all medical dramas, we’re here to help.

2:09 p.m.

The Sexy, Theater Geeky Riverdale Teens Are Staging Carrie: The Musical

Kevin Keller is directing it and Cheryl Blossom is Carrie, of course.

2:04 p.m.

Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska’s Damsel Is a Delightful, Violent Clown Show

Pattinson gives himself a gray metal front tooth and pitches his voice into the high twerpy zone; Wasikowska can do no wrong.

1:55 p.m.

Elton John Will Retire From Touring, But Only After 300 Farewell Concerts

The singer’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will kick off in September, spanning 300 dates and three years.

1:49 p.m.

A Movie About Teenage Girls Murdering Sexists Got the Biggest Deal at Sundance

The $10 million deal for revenge fantasy Assassination Nation is the biggest purchase of the festival.

1:27 p.m.

Walking Dead Stuntman’s Mother Sues AMC for Wrongful Death

Susan Bernecker says AMC failed to take reasonable safety precautions.

1:16 p.m.

The Raucous Sorry to Bother You Is the Punk Film 2018 Deserves

Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Armie Hammer make Boots Riley’s debut film about a young black telemarketer a bizarre house party of a movie.