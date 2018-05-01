Atlanta Will Be Back for Season 2, a.k.a. Robbin’ Season, on March 1

Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Ricky Martin ‘Peed A Little’ About Penelope Cruz’s Casting in FX’s Versace

Martin really agreed with Ryan Murphy’s casting choices for American Crime Story: Versace.

7:24 p.m.

Why Atlanta Season 2 Is Called ‘Robbin’ Season’

And how Tiny Toons Summer Vacation inspired it.

7:03 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Re-Cast Tatiana Maslany In Pose Because She Was Too Young

“We needed our Debbie Allen character.”

6:46 p.m.

The Chi Is an Exuberant, Heartfelt Drama

It’s the little character details that make The Chi feel so alive.

6:26 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key Might Just Take Second Place in Weekend Box Office

Jumanji is expected to win the weekend.

6:07 p.m.

Kiernan Shipka Is Your New, Dark Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The former Sally Draper will star in Netflix’s show based on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

5:45 p.m.

Howdy, Enjoy This Photo of Brendan Fraser in a Cowboy Hat

Brendan Fraser is in FX’s Trust. Brendan Fraser has a nice hat.

5:24 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Would Like to Be in a ‘Woke’ Season of The Comeback Somehow

Lisa Kudrow is intrigued. Billy Eichner is excited. We are confused.

5:22 p.m.

What the Hell Is Brie Larson Doing in Basmati Blues?

How an Oscar-winning actress wound up in a VOD rom-com about an American scientist in India.

4:25 p.m.

Legion Drops Bryan Singer As EP Following Sexual-Assault Allegation

Creator Noah Hawley said it came at Singer’s request.

4:24 p.m.

The Strange Ones Is an Arty But Suspenseful Drama That Evokes Serious Dread

Alex Pettyfer and James Freedson-Jackson star as a mysterious pair of travelers in this paranoia-soaked, haunting film.

4:08 p.m.

Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods Track List, Analyzed

It’s manly!

3:58 p.m.

What the Job of a Sensitivity Reader Is Really Like

Dhonielle Clayton explains.

3:14 p.m.

Director Paul Haggis Accused of Multiple Rapes

After one allegation of rape last year, another woman has come forward to accuse the Crash filmmaker, while two accuse him of forcibly kissing them.

3:06 p.m.

The Black Mirror Creator Has an Idea for a Much Nicer Version of The Matrix

This would definitely make Neo’s world more bearable …

2:42 p.m.

Natalie Portman on How the Time’s Up Initiative Will Work

The actress on how the effort may affect multiple industries and, on a much smaller scale, the Golden Globes on Sunday.

2:40 p.m.

FX’s Investigation Into Louis C.K.’s Workplace Behavior Found No Issues

Plus, a status update on the future of Better Things.

2:13 p.m.

FX Is Planning to Bring Back Fargo for a Fourth Season … in 2019

Noah Hawley has found an idea for the next season.

1:47 p.m.

Phantom Thread Has Finally Killed the Word ‘Chic’

Here’s why it’s a “filthy little word.”

1:38 p.m.

In Praise of Margot Robbie’s Performance in I, Tonya

Just a few minutes into the movie, I found myself captivated by Robbie, who is nominated for a Golden Globe Sunday night.