Speaking anonymously with the website Babe, a New York–based photographer accused comedian Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct during a date last year. “I think I just felt really pressured,” she said of the incident. “It was literally the most unexpected thing I thought would happen at that moment because I told him I was uncomfortable.” Now, in response, the Master of None star has issued a statement claiming he understood the sexual encounter to be consensual at the time, and was “surprised and concerned” when the woman texted him the next day to express her dismay that he had allegedly “ignored clear non-verbal cues” and “kept going,” pressuring her for sex. You can read his statement, issued Sunday night, in full below.

In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.





The next day, I got a text from her saying that although “it may have seemed okay,” upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.





I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.