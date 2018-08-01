Bella Thorne Shares Her Own #TimesUp Story on Twitter

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

For the women who attended last night’s Golden Globes, the ceremony was largely used as a platform to promote the Time’s Up movement and call for solidarity in standing up against exploitation in the workplace via harassment, intimidation, assault, and other forms of violence. (Men were also in attendance.) The Time’s Up legal defense fund was born out of the #MeToo movement, and while actress Bella Thorne was not on the red carpet wearing a pin, she shared on Instagram and Twitter yesterday afternoon that she, too, experienced abuse as a child. (She did not specify her alleged abuser.) “Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did,” Thorne wrote. “But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated.”