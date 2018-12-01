Annette Bening, who was watching at home when her husband, Warren Beatty, was onstage reading the wrong Best Picture envelope at the Oscars last year, has a few questions for Jimmy Kimmel, for instance, “What happened? Where were you when the whole debacle happened?” Then, the two people at the periphery of the whole mess try to get to the bottom of it, and in the process realize Warren Beatty might still have the La La Land envelope he read by accident hidden somewhere in his house. Annette should really frame it for him as a joke.