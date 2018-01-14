A new day is upon us here on Morning Joe. Or rather, a Steve Bannon political dynasty is only a few days away from coming to fruition, with Bill Murray’s blotchy alt-righter assuring everyone that “Steve Bannon, that Bannon canon, magic magic magic magic magic” will definitely live to see another day. What exactly does he have planned for his redemption tour? Oh you know, the basic starter kit: Some random comedy web series at Crackle. A tasteful collection of winter barn jackets. Maybe a spring skincare line for other porous individuals. Go with him, America — slide down the bannonster.