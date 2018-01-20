Bo Burnham Can Totally Relate to Tween Girls
For his new film Eighth Grade, which follows a young girl through her last days of middle school, director Bo Burnham watched hours of YouTube videos of tweens to see what they were like. “The 13-year old boys tended to talk about XBOX and the 13-year-old girls tended to talk about their souls.” In the video above, Burnham, joined by the film’s star Elsie Fisher, discusses how it was easier for him to relate to the girls of this age than the boys.
