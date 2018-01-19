Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Mo’Nique Wants Netflix to Pay Her What They Paid Amy Schumer

Mo’Nique is asking her fans to boycott the streaming service after a salary dispute.

2:33 p.m.

The Lack of Feeling of Justin Timberlake’s ‘Supplies’ Is Kind of Awe-Inspiring

It’s just a slow, swirling vortex of numbness.

2:19 p.m.

Skunks Hate Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades star has been skunked four times in the last year!

2:14 p.m.

Taraji P. Henson Outsourced a Hot-Wings Challenge to Her Bodyguard

The Proud Mary star got her bodyguard Dave to step in and eat some spicy wings.

2:00 p.m.

Take Vulture’s Breaking Bad Superfan Quiz

Ten years after Breaking Bad debuted, how well do you know Walter White’s story?

1:52 p.m.

Marion Cotillard Says She Probably Wouldn’t Work With Woody Allen Again

Cotillard says claims to be unfamiliar with Allen’s personal life but says she would “dig more” if asked to work with him again.

1:50 p.m.

Kanye and Kim’s New Baby Has Another Geography-Inspired Name

Lil’ Chi!

1:47 p.m.

Blindspotting Is a Messy Debut From Three First-Time Feature Filmmakers

Daveed Diggs’s first foray into screenwriting has some powerful moments, but too often feels like required viewing.

1:10 p.m.

Starcrawler Wants to Freak You Out

The young Los Angeles band is looking to the past to create confrontational rock music for the next generation.

1:08 p.m.

The Rise of the Messed-Up Parent on TV

Today’s parents are materialistic, neurotic, and very, very immature.

12:23 p.m.

Deep Space Nine Is TV’s Most Revolutionary Depiction of Black Fatherhood

Sisko and Jake forever.

12:00 p.m.

Why Does the Cloverfield Sequel Keep Getting Postponed?

Sources say producer JJ Abrams has a “mysterious idea” for releasing the hit franchise’s third installment.

11:32 a.m.

Oscar Nominations: Who’s Safe and Who Could Be Snubbed?

In the eight biggest categories, we run through the safe bets and on-the-bubble hopefuls.

11:05 a.m.

Netflix Will Reheat Your The Soup With The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

The weekly comedy talk show will premiere February 18.

10:58 a.m.

Colin Firth Says He Also Won’t Work With Woody Allen Again

In response to the sexual-assault allegations against the director.

10:52 a.m.

Dan Slott Leaving Amazing Spider-Man, Will Write Iron Man Series

“This was a decision that was made way long ago.”

10:37 a.m.

The Final Year Gives an Insider’s Perspective of the Obama Presidency

Greg Barker’s swift documentary covers the achievements, mistakes, and compromises that make the Obama legacy alternately exhilarating and depressing.

10:22 a.m.

Beanie Feldstein Is a Champion Best Friend

And with a scene-stealing turn in Lady Bird, the actress has become a star in her own right.

9:56 a.m.

Jessica Chastain Explains How to Play Female Roles in Movies: Just Do Nothing

Chastain and Fallon swap stereotypical roles for a sketch.

9:45 a.m.

Author Details Michael Douglas Sexual-Harassment Allegation

Susan Braudy says Michael Douglas harassed her and masturbated in front of her in the ’80s as she worked for his production company.