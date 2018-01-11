Breaking In Trailer: You Will Not Lock Gabrielle Union Out of Her Own House
She’s a bad mother — shut your mouth! Breaking In looks like Panic Room, Gabrielle Union–style. Your favorite BET star/courtside queen returns to the big screen with the home-invasion drama. Union co-produces and stars in the movie about a mother trying to save her two kids when bad guys lock them inside her family’s impenetrable (and Big Little Lies–level beautiful) home. See it in theaters May 11.

