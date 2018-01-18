Photo: ERIC FEFERBERG/Staff

Brigitte Bardot is the latest French female film legend to weigh in on #MeToo as the movement continues to rally against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As the And God Created Woman actress reportedly explains in an interview published to Paris Match magazine and translated by France 24, “Lots of actresses try to play the tease with producers to get a role. And then, so we will talk about them, they say they were harassed.” Says Bardot, “The vast majority are being hypocritical and ridiculous.”

Fellow countrywoman Catherine Deneuve, along with 100 other French actresses, signed an open letter last week criticizing the movement and its French equivalent #BalanceTonPorc. She later apologized to any victims negatively affected by the letter, while reiterating her concerns with recent sexual misconduct allegations. Bardot, who rose to fame in French cinema during the ‘50s and ‘60s, now echoes similar sentiments to Deneuve. The actress also says she has never experienced anything she would consider inappropriate workplace activity. “I was never the victim of sexual harassment,” Bardot explained. “And I found it charming when men told me that I was beautiful or I had a nice little backside.”