Now There Are Two Harvey Weinstein Documentaries in the Works

The alleged crimes of Harvey Weinstein are so vast and span so many decades that they can’t be documented in a single film. Variety reports that Britain’s Channel 4 has ordered its own Weinstein documentary rivaling another film previously announced by the BBC. Theirs will take a closer look at Weinstein’s power over the British film industry and how he allegedly abused it. British police are currently investigating multiple accusations of sexual assault against the mogul, ranging from incidents that date back to the 1980s to as recently as 2015. The BBC has called its own doc the “definitive” account on Weinstein that will look at his downfall both in Britain and abroad, and feature interviews with industry figures as well as lawyers and journalists directly involved with the scandal. The BBC doc is also expected to include interviews with accusers who have not previously come forward. Both films are expected to air this year, with the BBC’s set for a theatrical release.